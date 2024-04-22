Mahama to conduct educational reforms in first 100 days in office as President

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 22 - 2024 , 12:10

Flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says he will be conducting an educational reform in his first 100 days in office should he be voted for as President of the country in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Advertisement

He said he will also position teachers as integral part of national policy reforms.

Similarly, he said, his administration will focus on adopting ‘first language’ as a medium of instruction from KG to Basic 3 and training more teachers in major local languages to facilitate teaching and learning at the basic levels.

The NDC leader made remarks when he met Teacher Unions at the NAGRAT head office in Accra as part of his Building Ghana tour on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

"To encourage reading at the basic level, we plan to build more libraries and resume providing reading and textbooks for all basic schools," the former President who is seeking to be re-elected into office again said.

He also gave an assurance of timely disbursement of the capitation grant to education directorates and schools, as well as removing the capping and collateralisation of the GETFUND and resuming the free sanitary pad distribution policy.

"I will prioritise the revival of abandoned TVET and E-blocks in our education infrastructure drive to decongest schools and improve the quality of education," Mr Mahama said.

In addition, he said, "We also plan to review and improve the implementation of the Free SHS policy, resolve its associated challenges, and mainstream TVET and STEM in all secondary schools."