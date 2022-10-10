Mahama honoured with Global Leadership Award

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been honoured by the Liberty University in Virginia in the United States of America (USA) with a Global Leadership and Economic Impact Award.
The award was to celebrate his efforts as president in advocating and achieving a consistent track record on economic development, women’s participation in education and enhancing economic growth.
The award was presented to Mr Mahama after he had delivered a keynote address at the Official Opening Dinner of the 2nd 500 CEO Summit which was held last Wednesday.
Award
The Dean of the Liberty University School of Business, Dr Dave Brat ,said Mr Mahama was chosen for the award because he successfully exhibited Christian leadership traits during his tenure.
“President Mahama was chosen for this award because he demonstrated all of the successful traits of Christian leadership under the greatest pressure and responsibility of governing and being the Chief Executive for a nation, Ghana,” he said.
Dr Brat further commended the former president for his immense contribution to the economy during his time in office.
He said under Mr Mahama’s presidential oversight, Ghana saw massive infrastructural development drive in all sectors of the economy, including education, health, ports and harbours, rail, oil and gas.
The Summit
Liberty University, the world’s largest Christian university, hosted over 600 chief executives, political leaders, athletes and faith leaders at the 2nd 500 CEO Summit.
Former President Mahama and the Lt. Governor of Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears, last Wednesday addressed a convocation of the student body.
He then took part in an Africa Orientation panel and interacted with students from Africa.
On Thursday, he participated in a “Doing Business with Africa” panel together with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge; Finance Minister of the DRC, Nicolas Kazadi Kadima Nzuji; former US Congressman, Ted Yoho; and the former Acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the United States Agency for International Development (US-AID), Max Primorac.
