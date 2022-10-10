President Akufo-Addo on 6-day visit to France

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana last Saturday for a six-day working visit to France. President Akufo-Addo will receive an Honorary Award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris, France today.
A statement issued by the presidency said the award would be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on him.
It will be recalled that the first was an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree conferred on him in May 2016, from the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; and the second, in December 2017, was an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia.
Address
It said prior to the receipt of the Honorary Doctorate from Sorbonne University, the President would address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) at its 215th session.
While in France, he will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme: “To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world”, and inaugurate the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana's Embassy in Paris.
President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosumtwe; and by officials of the presidency and Foreign Ministry.
The President will return to Ghana on Friday, October 14, 2020, and in his absence the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.