Mahama denies claims of 4th richest person - Condemns electoral violence in NPP Super Delegates Conference

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 28 - 2023 , 06:59

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said he remains committed to an issue-based campaign ahead of the 2024 general election that will salvage the country from the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Former President Mahama has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to disregard publications claiming that he is the fourth richest person in the country, and is worth around $900 million.

A statement issued and signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to Mr Mahama, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, described the claims that Mr Mahama was the fourth richest person and worth $900 million as false and baseless.

"We wish to state categorically that the publications are entirely false and baseless.

Mr Mahama vehemently denies the claims, which he considers yet another attempt to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him and undermine his leadership of selfless service," the statement from the office of the former President said.

Political opponents

"These malicious false publications from obvious political opponents will be expected as Ghana approaches the 2024 general election, an election John Mahama will win.

"It is obvious that this publication is part of a deliberate and discredited strategy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread lies and seek to generate public disaffection for the leader and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a man in whom many Ghanaians have expressed their confidence and are looking forward to his visionary leadership from January 7, 2025," the statement said.

"We urge Ghanaians to disregard this false claim and any similar future publication.

“Instead, we encourage the public to focus on holding the non-performing NPP government accountable for its gross mismanagement of the economy and dissipation of state resources," it said.

Electoral violence

Meanwhile former President Mahama in a Facebook post has condemned the pockets of violence that occurred during the just ended Special Electoral College election of the NPP.

It was reported during the election that a polling agent of one of the presidential aspirants in the election to shortlist five from the 10 aspirants was assaulted in the North East Region.

Reacting to the incident on social media, the former President said "Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

Such brutal acts have no place in modern society, especially during an internal contest among persons who belong to the same party and have known each other for many years. "

Mahama said it appeared that electoral violence had become normal for the governing NPP in any electoral contest they were involved in.

He added, "The barbarity of Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of eight innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 elections will forever be a blot on the legacy of President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia."