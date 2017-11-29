John Mahama is 59 years today

In a Facebook post, the former President wrote: "29/11. Woke up to lots of messages of good will and wishes of good health on my birthday."

"Thanks to you all, my brothers and sisters, fellow Ghanaians. It feels like any other day though. Spent the morning in the gym, working out to keep healthy. Remember to exercise to keep healthy.

Ghana needs you alive," he wrote.

Mr Mahama was Vice President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012 and became President after late President J.E.A. Mills passed on July 21, 2012.

He won the 2012 Presidential election but lost to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 when he tried seeking a second term.