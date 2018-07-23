Graphic Online

Jean Mensa is objective and consensus candidate - Atik Mohammed

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

The General Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has commended President Akufo-Addo for nominating Mrs Jean Mensa for consideration for appointment as chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to Atik Mohammed, Mrs Mensa was a consensus and an objective person contrary to the criticisms by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that she was unfit for the position.

Commenting on the nomination in a radio interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Atik Mohammed said: “There has to be a point that we need to rise above petty unproductive partisan politics.”

He said it was not every issue that should be in the arena of political competition since there were some of them that require consensus building and said on questions on who manages Ghana’s elections, “there is no room for partisanship.”

He congratulated President Akufo-Addo for the nominations and said he was excited about the four nominations.


