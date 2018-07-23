Jean Mensa is objective and consensus candidate - Atik Mohammed

The General Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has commended President Akufo-Addo for nominating
Mrs Jean Mensa for consideration for appointment as chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) .
Commenting on the nomination in a radio interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Atik Mohammed said: “There has to be a point that we need to rise above petty unproductive partisan politics.”
He said it was not every issue that should be in the arena of political competition since there were some of them that require consensus building and said on questions on who manages Ghana’s elections, “there is no room for partisanship.”
He congratulated President Akufo-Addo for the nominations and said he was excited about the four nominations.
