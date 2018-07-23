Kennedy Agyapong apologises to Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has apologised to Parliament for describing it as being cheap.
The MP who debunked allegations that he has described parliament as “useless”, said Monday he was furious and angered by some members of his party the New Patriotic Party, hence his outburst.
Speaking before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on Monday, Mr Agyapong explained that he could not control his anger because the Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Nsenkyire had insulted him [Agyapong], claiming that he was not fit to be an MP and that if he (Kennedy) cannot coexist with Anas in Ghana, he should pack bag and baggage and relocate to Togo, and that he was never going to refer to him as an 'Honourable' MP.
Aside that, he said his leader (Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) also joined in the fray and that was why he said even though he respects Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, he was at a loss why he always wanted to disgrace him, which he said caused his outburst.
Background
Mr Agyapong was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament over his purported contemptuous utterances against Parliament and the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
He was referred to the committee following a motion moved by the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.
Ahaji Muntaka said he has an audio and video in which Mr Agyapong referred to the House as a cheap and useless assembly.