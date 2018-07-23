Welcome aboard bumpy political train – Koku to IEA’s Jean Mensa

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),
Koku Anyidoho has hinted of the party’s opposition to the nomination of Mr Mrs Jean Mensa and Dr Eric Bossman Asare as chairperson and deputy chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) .
They described Jean Mensa as a pro-NPP
Speaking in a radio interview in reaction to the announcement of the nomination on Monday,
Besides that, they will ensure that their [Jean and Bossman Asare] leadership at the helm of affairs at the Electoral Commission will not be that smooth.
Asked whether Jean Mensa was not competent for the position of chairperson of the EC,
Rather, he said the problem was with her political coloration and insisted that as for
“When you have a deputy like
He maintained
Asked how he got to know about his coloration,
“Even if Akufo-Addo appoints Gabby Asare Otchere Darko as the EC boss, appoint Asante Bediatuo as the number one deputy, and appoint Ursula Owusu as the number two deputy, the NDC is still going to win the 2020 elections.”
“It is not because any EC person is going to rig the election for anybody oh!, why, the way Ghana elections is conducted, …even Charlotte Osei when they were calling her names and insulting her and destroying her female persona…, was she able to rig the elections for the NDC, assuming she possibly was going to [do that in favour of the NDC].
He said counting of Ghana’s election results is done in the open, results are declared in the open and therefore no EC person can change results.
“We are not saying they are bringing anybody to come and rig elections, but all we are saying is
On Adwoa Esuama Abrefa who is being considered for appointment as a Member of the Commission,
Asked about what the NDC was going to do about the nominations,
“I hope she enjoys the ride because it's going to be bumpy, It's going to be very very bumpy, especially when your classmate Koko Anyidoho is concerned,
“Ordinarily, the circumstances under which, she is coming, draped in political
He insisted that after the burial of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, “we are going to engage and engage frontally…, we are going to begin the engagement process and nothing is going to stop us.”
