Jean Mensa is unfit to occupy high position of EC chairperson - NDC

BY: Graphic.com.gh
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as “shocking” the nomination of Mrs Jean Mensa as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We are shocked because until this appointment, the President had given assurance to the nation that the persons to be appointed into the Commission would be persons whose integrity and political neutrality would be above board,” the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said in a press statement issued on Monday in reaction to the nominations.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Monday announced that President Akufo-Addo has nominated Mrs Jean Mensa, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), as the new Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

Reacting to the development, Mr Nketiah said: “For President Akufo-Addo to proceed contrary to his earlier assurances to appoint a known pro-NPP and avowed anti-NDC person like Mrs Jean Mensa to Chair a Commission which would organise elections involving the NPP and NDC as the main contenders, defies all senses of decency, fairness and justice and amount to a gross abuse of the discretionary powers of appointment vested in him by the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana”.

The newly-appointed deputies are a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Eric Asare Bossman; Ms Adjoa Esuama Abrefa, a corporate legal practitioner with specialisation in land property acquisition, and Samuel Tettey, Director of Electoral services in charge of elections at the Electoral Commission.

Below is a copy of the NDC statement

NDC DISAPPOINTED AT THE CHOICE OF JEAN MENSAH AS CHAIRPERSON OF THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION

The Party would in due course provide further and better particulars of the open and covert activities of Jean Mensah which makes her unfit to occupy the high position of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Ghana.