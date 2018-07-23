Jean Mensa is unfit to occupy high position of EC chairperson - NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as “shocking” the nomination of
Mrs Jean Mensa as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
“We are shocked because
The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Monday announced that President Akufo-Addo has nominated
Reacting to the development, Mr Nketiah said: “For President Akufo-Addo to proceed contrary to his earlier assurances to appoint a known pro-NPP and avowed anti-NDC person like
The newly-appointed deputies are a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana,
Below is a copy of the NDC statement
NDC DISAPPOINTED AT THE CHOICE OF JEAN MENSAH AS CHAIRPERSON OF THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION
The National Democratic Congress received the news about the appointment of Mrs. Jean Mcnsah as a Chairperson of the Electoral Commission by H. E The President with shock and disbelief.
We are shocked because until this appointment the president had given assurance to the nation that the persons to be appointed Into the Commission would be persons whose integrity and political neutrality would be above board.
For President Akuffo Addo to proceed contrary to his earlier assurances to appoint a known pro-NPP and an-avowed anti-NDC person like MRS. JEAN MENSAH to chair a commission which would organize elections involving the NPP and NDC as the main contenders
The Party would in due course provide further and better particulars of the open and covert activities of Jean Mensah which makes her unfit to occupy the high position of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Ghana.