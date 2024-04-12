NPP endorses Farouk Mahama as Yendi parliamentary candidate

Albert K. Salia Politics Apr - 12 - 2024 , 09:05

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed Farouk Aliu Mahama as the party’s Yendi parliamentary candidate for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The decision formed part of resolutions passed by the NEC at its meeting held last Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in respect of the party’s parliamentary primaries in the five outstanding constituencies, per Article 12 of the party’s constitution.

Context

When the party held its parliamentary primaries in the constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024, the counting process was disrupted. It was brought to an abrupt end after a polling assistant holding the ballots of Abibata Shanni Mahama was beaten, together with other election officials, for attempting to invalidate the ballots of Ms Mahama with the ink pad.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), “the presiding officer indicated in his report to the Commission that at the time of disruption, he had counted 296 of the ballots belonging to Mr Mahama. However, a video forwarded to the EC revealed that the number of votes counted before the disruption amounted to 226.”

The EC, therefore, recommended that the election be re-run since the counting was disrupted, rendering the election inconclusive. The party also set up a three-member committee to investigate the issue and make appropriate recommendations.

Farouk’s response

After the decision, Mr Mahama, in a statement, extended a hand of reconciliation and unity to all party members, including his competitor, Ms Mahama, adding: “Let us ensure unity, peace and solidarity with the party so that we can achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming election.”

“Let us join forces and work tirelessly towards our shared vision of progress and development,” he stated.

Other decisions

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the NEC also agreed to open nominations for the conduct of parliamentary primaries in the La Dadekotopon Constituency, on account of the resignation of Dr Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio as the party’s parliamentary candidate.

It said the NEC also agreed to open nominations for the conduct of parliamentary primaries in the Akan constituency on account of the passing of the party’s parliamentary candidate, Ambassador Rashid Bawa.

Regarding the Agona West Constituency, it said, the NEC agreed to reinstate Joseph Afankwah as an aspiring parliamentary candidate. “The party shall publish appropriate guidelines for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries in the outstanding constituencies,” it said.