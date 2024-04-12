Avoid apathy, vote massively for NDC - Gunu to Volta electorate

The Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunu, has called on the electorate in the region to avoid apathy and vote massively for the NDC in the forthcoming general election.

He said that would surely enable them to benefit deservingly from the sterling development package earmarked for the region by the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Gunu said these when he paid a familiarisation visit to the office of the Volta Development Forum, a pro-development non-governmental organisation, in Ho last Friday.

He commended the forum for its firm stance to attract businesses and development to the Volta Region with a politically neutral stance, saying the NDC was ready to work with the group in the interest of the people.

The NDC regional secretary said the party was highly concerned about the developmental neglect of the Volta Region for several years and said the party had a decisive plan to make up for the long mistreatment of the region by the ruling government.

Ho Airport

He gave an assurance that the Ho Airport would become operational when the NDC returned to power, while the construction of various road projects, including the Ho-Denu road, would be revived and completed in due course, likewise school and health projects abandoned by the ruling government.

Further, Mr Gunu said the NDC planned to establish viable industries in every district in the region. “Victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections is a foregone conclusion and I urge the party’s teeming supporters in the region to ensure the victory is a landslide with no uncertainty,” he said.

Mr Gunu mentioned the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the Ho Airport as ample testimony of the NDC’s serious posture to develop the Volta Region. The Executive Director of the Volta Development Forum, Daniel Agboka-Jegede, for his part, thanked Mr Gunu for the visit and said the forum would work with any development-focused government to bring progress to the region.

He maintained the region was highly endowed with rich natural and human resources, which if tapped judiciously, would bring vast wealth to the region and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Agboka-Jegede said the forum was seriously pursuing a blueprint to make the region a leading business hub in the country, in the long term.

For instance, he said a vigorous cross-border trade in the towns of Dzodze and Aflao would serve the overall national economic interest. “With our non-partisan status, our plans are definitely feasible,” Mr Agboka-Jegede added.