Parliament inquires from President's Secretary when he will transmit anti-LGBTQ bill to President

Gertrude Ankah Politics Apr - 12 - 2024 , 11:51

Parliament has written to the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, to provide Parliament with a specific date for which he will transmit the Human Sexual and Family Values Bill also known as the Anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo for presidential assent.

The letter dated April 10, 2024, signed by the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril K. O. Nsiah, had the Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Majority Leader, Minority Leader, Attorney-General and Chief of Staff copied.

Mr Nsiah said Parliament on March 19, 2024, received a letter from the President's Secretary, which directed Parliament to "cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until matters before the Supreme Court are resolved."

The Clerk of Parliament in its response to the President's Secretary's March letter said "I await an indication in writing from your Office on when to present the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 to His Excellency the President for his consideration, pursuant to article 106 (7) of the Constitution, 1992."

Attached is the letter below:

Related articles:

Bagbin’s comment on why Akufo-Addo refused to assent bills initiated by private members not civil - Majority Leader

Put Ghanaians above your personal differences - Professor Antwi to Akufo-Addo, Bagbin