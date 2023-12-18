Bagbin’s comment on why Akufo-Addo refused to assent bills initiated by private members not civil - Majority Leader

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Dec - 18 - 2023 , 14:58

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, could have been decorous and more civil in his comment on the President’s reasons for refusing to assent three bills that had been presented to him.

The bills are the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, (Witchcraft Bill) and the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Letter

In a letter to Parliament on Monday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cited financial implications of the bills as his reason for refusing to assent to them.

“These bills which avoid the death penalty and criminalise the activities of witch doctors retain substantial financial obligations on the consolidated fund and other public funds of Ghana due to the projected cost related to imprisonment, sustenance and healthcare for those who will be convicted under the days when they become law.”

“Therefore, in light of this significant fiscal impact, these bills should not have been introduced with the fiscal impact analysis. Access to such an analysis precludes these bills from being properly classified as private member's bills. The legislative power entrusted to parliament comes with responsibilities to ensure that all enacted laws comply with the constitutional provisions safeguarding the nation's fiscal integrity and avoiding the principles of governance.”

“Mr Speaker, it is for the above reasons that I, in preserving the sanctity of the legislative process refuse to assent with yours. I take this opportunity to reiterate my support for the contents of the bills and my intention for them to be reintroduced in parliament on my behalf in due course," the letter said.

President Akufo-Addo had, earlier this month, cited constitutional issues as his reasons for not assenting to the bill.

Related articles;

President can't assent to bills due to ‘constitutional issues’

President hasn’t refused assent to bill — Presidency

President Akufo-Addo on why he cannot sign Witchcraft, other bills due to constitutional issues’

Speaker’s comment

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin on the floor of the House on Monday [Dec 18, 2023] however stated that the President got his reason “tragically” wrong adding that he (President Akufo-Addo) had not been properly advised and informed of the process these bills have gone through.

He said it was not for the President to decide on the constitutionality or otherwise of the bill that had been presented and considered by Parliament.

"The power to Parliament cannot be taken away by any executive authority,” Mr Bagbin said stressing that constitution was clear on what the President should do on the matter.

Majority Leader

Following the comment, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu tried to respond on the floor of the House on Monday but he was denied the opportunity by the Speaker.

“Sit down, sit down,” Mr Bagbin told the Majority Leader during a verbal exchange.

Clearly peeved by the Speaker’s comment, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, speaking to the media after the incident said that the speaker had every right to disagree with the President but he [Speaker] should have been decorous and more civil about it.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu defended the President saying he had done nothing wrong.