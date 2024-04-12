Next article: Parliament inquires from President's Secretary when he will transmit anti-LGBTQ bill to President

Bawumia in pole position to be next President - Prez Akufo-Addo

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 12 - 2024 , 12:34

During the national Eid celebration, President Nana Akufo-Addo voiced his confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's potential to assume the presidency after his tenure ends.

Highlighting Dr. Bawumia's diligence and contributions, President Akufo-Addo praised him as a deserving candidate, especially as the governing New Patriotic Party's first Muslim flagbearer.

At the event attended by the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, President Akufo-Addo expressed his belief in Dr. Bawumia's ongoing collaboration with Muslim communities and their development.

He commended Dr. Bawumia's role in advancing the interests of Muslims and urged for the continuation of this progress.

President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his trust in Dr. Bawumia's leadership abilities and pledged his support for a smooth transition within the New Patriotic Party's leadership structure.

“Fortunately, the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, is the elected flagbearer of my party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indeed, the first of the Muslim faith to occupy that important position, and is in pole position, by the grace and benediction of Almighty Allah, to take over from me on 7th January 2025, Insha Allah.”

“As a Muslim, I have no doubt that he will continue to work with you to enhance the benefits of the Fund for the development of Zongo communities. I have no doubt that I have been an inclusive President. I plead with you to uphold this principle of inclusivity for the equitable development of our country," President Akufo-Addo said.