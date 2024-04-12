Politicians urged to use words to edify

Beatrice Laryea Politics Apr - 12 - 2024 , 09:02

A reverend Minister of the Methodist Church Ghana, Evangelist Peter Ekow Sika Essien, has urged politicians and other public officials to use words that build and edify, especially in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

He said politicians must avoid statements or comments that debase their exalted positions and words that seek to curse, destroy people and inflame passions, especially ahead of the upcoming general election.

Evangelist Essien made the call at the launch of his maiden book, which is entitled The Battle of Words, at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT in Accra. In a speech read on his behalf by his wife, Anita Essien, he noted that public officials often made certain negative statements without knowing the impact of those statements on the country.

“Politicians who also curse the country daily unknowingly must read this book and realise the weight of their words on the country and do the needful,” he said. “Parents, teachers and people in leadership positions have been reminded to be careful about their utterance, especially those fond of abusive insults,” he added.

Inspiration

Evangelist Essien further revealed that he was inspired by a colleague servant of God, Anane Agyei, to write and publish the book. He said Mr Agyei, together with his wife, whom he met at a church event, urged him to write the book after he had preached on the topic "The Battle of Words" in their church — the Ascension Methodist Society at Haatso.

Cultural boundaries

Speaking at the launch, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Psychology, University of Ghana, Dr Johny Andoh-Arthur, who reviewed the document, tagged it as “a must-buy, must-have and must-read book for everyone.”

He said the author sculpted another view that words serve as cultural boundaries defining who was cultured and who was not cultured. “We are, therefore, reminded that what makes us culturally and socially responsible is not only how much we give or do to better others but also how sensitive we use words,” he said.

The event was chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Riosap Ltd., Richard Osei Appiah; a medical practitioner, Dr Isaac Charles Noble Morrison, and Head of Operations, Absa Bank, Forster Gordon.