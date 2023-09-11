NDC is not perturbed in fight for justice - Kwakye Ofosu

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Sep - 11 - 2023 , 18:07

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says no amount of intimidation will prevent members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from fighting for “fairness and balance” in the administration of justice in Ghana.

“The notion that members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will yield to injustice and open judicial manipulation is an absurd fantasy", he indicated in a post on Twitter posts on Monday September 11.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu added that "No amount of Presidential tantrums will quench our demand for fairness and balance in the administration of justice”.

He said this in reaction to President Akufo-Addo's address at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference in Cape Coast where he spoke about former President John Mahama's comment about the judiciary.

Addressing a National Democratic Congress (NDC) annual lawyers conference on September 2, 2023, Mr Mahama said President Akufo-Addo has appointed the highest number of judges in Ghana.

In reaction to this, President Akufo-Addo said “I have gone into this matter in detail because of a new issue which has been introduced into our public discourse by no less a public figure than the fourth president of the 4th Republic, John Dramani Mahama who has told the world that I have packed the courts with so-called NPP judges and that one of the key purposes a putative NDC victory in 2024 will be to enable him to balance the courts with so-called NDC judges.”, the president stated.

President Akufo- Addo added that “Not only are these concepts new in our public discourse but they are also extremely dangerous and represent the brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by allegedly responsible politicians,” he said.

Attached below is Kwakye Ofosu's Twitter post

