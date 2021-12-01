Don’t impede government business - John Boadu admonishes Minority

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority not to take advantage of Ghana's hung Parliament to impede government business.
He described the current posture of the NDC Minority as problematic for constitutional development of the country.
Speaking with journalists and the Eastern Region NPP Communications corps in Koforidua last Monday, Mr Boadu appealed to the NDC Minority not to obstruct government business.
He was making reference to Parliament last Friday in which the Minority claimed to have rejected the government’s 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.
The event was also to interact with the NPP communicators in the region and explain aspects of the 2022 budget to them to enable them to communicate to the people in their respective areas.
Power
Mr Boadu said what happened on the floor of Parliament last Friday was a show of power by the NDC Minority to obstruct government business.
"The mere even number of members of Parliament is an opportunity for the NDC Minority to obstruct the government financial statement for political embarrassment," he stated.
"The NDC’s attempt to dictate the content of the budget statement as an opposition party is a disrespect assault on the clear provision of the 1992 Constitution. Article 108 expressly limits the area of financial determination especially imposition of taxes and expenditure to the President. The combined effect of Parliamentary intervention in respect of taxes may be to seek a reduction but not a rejection," Mr Boadu added.
He said the NPP had better social intervention policies and programmes as well as taxation policies than the NDC whose posture was against government industrialisation agenda of the country.
He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support the 2022 budget to enhance the growth and expansion of the economy for accelerated development of the country.