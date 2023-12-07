Decentralise policies to achieve SDG targets — Okyenhene

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Dec - 07 - 2023 , 07:11

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has stated that unless Ghana decentralised its policies and programmes, the country will not achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said it was therefore important to embrace decentralisation to enable the citizens to get what they needed at the local level without coming to the national capital to address their needs.

The Okyenhene made the statement, when the Minister of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, called on him at his Kyebi palace in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region yesterday.

Facilities

Mr Botwe was inspecting some facilities built at Kyebi under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) funded by the World Bank out of which a two-storey 44 rooms hostel had been built.

According to the Okyenhene, the good policies and programmes of the government could not progress without decentralisation because it would lack fairness and accountability.

He said in all parts of the world, centrality of governance had become outmoded and not working, hence the need for decentralisation.

The Okyenhene recalled that when the British left Ghana with the system of centralisation in 1957, the country's population was four million which had now ballooned to 34 million, making it impossible to continue with that system.

"Former Prime Minister, Kofi Abrefah Busia, said rural development and decentralisation must work and that one cannot sit in Accra and control a school in Tamale, Wa and Bolgatanga.

Good policies

"The good policies that will ensure the country's progress can't be achieved because centrality does not show, accountability does not show fairness and it does not show ownership", the Okyenhene stated.

Earlier, Mr Botwe told the Okyenhene that the government was practising decentralisation hence his outfit was now known as the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

He said in view of that, all projects being executed were in the interest of the people.

Courtesy calls

The minister also paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III at his Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua to inform him about his visit to the area to inspect projects being undertaken through the GSCSP.

The Omanhene, who was happy about the minister's visit, was however not happy of not being informed by the two assemblies in the area, New Juaben South and New Juaben North of their activities.

Mr Botwe also inspected similar projects at the Agormanya Market in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality and later called on the Konor of Manya Krobo, who is also the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II.