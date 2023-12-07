Decode constitution, laws into local dialects to deepen democracy — Participants

Mohammed Fugu Politics Dec - 07 - 2023 , 07:03

Participants in a democracy dialogue in Tamale have underscored the need to decode the constitution and various laws of the country into the local dialects for the understanding and appreciation of the ordinary citizen.

That, they said, would help deepen the citizenry's understanding of the Constitution and promote democracy.

They argued that if the citizens at the grassroots, who were the fulcrum around which democracy thrived, understood the constitution and laws governing the country, they would be able to hold duty bearers accountable.

The dialogue was organised by the Democracy Project, a think tank and research organisation, in collaboration with Care for Deprived Communities GH, with funding support from the West Africa Democracy Network.

Representatives

It brought together representatives of political parties, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), community activists and assembly members, among others, to discuss and make recommendations on how to address the challenges of the country’s democracy.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Jaksally Foundation, Seidu Jeremiah, said, "If the ordinary citizens at the local levels can understand the constitution, laws and their rights very well, they will be able to wake up and hold duty bearers accountable, which will go a long to deepen democracy."

He was of the view that the nation had not derived much dividends from democracy since the inception of the fourth republic.

Also, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mohammed Abdul-Salam, said to deepen democracy and fight corruption, there was a need to inculcate a sense of patriotism and ethical conduct in the educational system at the basic level.

"Let us re-look at our educational system and begin to teach the children corruption and democracy.

That is the surest way to forge ahead as a nation," he said.

He also called for strict enforcement of laws to help nip corruption in the bud, saying that the country had very good laws and regulations which were not strictly enforced due to politicisation and corruption.

The Project Director, Dr John Osae-Kwapong, said the dialogue was in response to a book he launched, which identified several challenges in Ghana's democracy.

He said the dialogue was to help solicit suggestions from the various stakeholders and recommend them to the appropriate authorities for redress.