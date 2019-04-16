Court grants Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen Gh¢100,000 bail; case adjourned to May 6

The Accra High Court has granted bail to Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, who are the respective Chairman and Deputy Communication Director of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC)
.
The two were dragged to the court by the Attorney-General for allegedly inciting NDC party communicators to rain verbal insults and also incite violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Peace Council (NPC).
Bail
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Ampofo and Boahen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause harm, while Ampofo separately pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a public officer.
Making a case for bail, counsel for Ampofo, Mr Tony Lithur argued that the case was an abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the A-G and that his client would raise a constitutional issue with regard to his right to privacy, reports Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
He prayed the court to admit his client to bail on the basis that he was not a flight risk and would always make himself available to answer to the charges levelled against him.
Counsel for Boahen, Dr Abdul Basit Bamba, described the charges levelled against his client as frivolous and vexatious.
According to him, his client had an alibi to prove that he was not at the said meeting where the A-G claims the comments inciting the party communicators were made.
He also prayed the court to grant his client bail because he was not a flight risk.
In response, the A-G, Ms Gloria Akuffo, did not oppose the bail application but urged the court to attach conditions that commiserated with the charges.
Hearing of the case continues on May 6,
The case has been adjourned to May 6, 2019.
Read also: Mahama storms Court to support Ofosu Ampofo
Former President John Dramani Mahama was at the Accra High Court to support the Chairman of the NDC, Mr Ofosu Ampofo.
Other bigwigs of the NDC also “invaded” the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court to support their party Chairman, Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reported from the courtroom.
They included Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the spokesperson for the Former President.
Security at the court complex was tightened.
The two accused persons - Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen, the Deputy Director of Communications of the NDC were also in court.
Top lawyers who are known sympathizers of the NDC were also in court to defend the two accused persons.
They included Dr Dominic Ayine, Mr Tony Lithur, Dr Abdul Basit Bamba, Mr Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe and Mr Abraham Ambaliba.
Read also: Ofosu Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen to face court Tuesday over leaked tape
There was also tight security around the precincts of the Law Court Complex with armed police officers manning the entrances to the complex, and the Commercial Court 1 where the case was heard, reports Ebo Hawkson.
According to Graphic Online's reporter, former President Mahama arrived at the court premises at
He was in the company of Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah and Joyce Bawa Mogtari.
The case was scheduled to be heard at
The Attorney-General, Ms Gloria Akuffo arrived in the courtroom at
- Related:
- A-G to decide
fateof Ofosu-Ampofo - Charged with conspiracy to kidnap, threat of harm
- Ofosu Ampofo reports to police CID over
leakedtape
- Ofosu Ampofo faces three charges; granted bail (UPDATED)
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.