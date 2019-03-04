Ofosu Ampofo reports to police CID I

There is heavy security detail at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service where the National Chairman of NDC Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has been called to answer questions concerning a leaked tape in which the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress was alleged to have made certain statements which could incite violence in the country.
Heavily armed Policemen and armoured vehicles can be seen at vantage points to scrutinize members of the public before they enter the premises.
Almost four hours after the NDC National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, arrived at the Police CID headquarters with his lawyers and party bigwigs, indications are that the Police is yet to welcome them let alone hear his response to a damning leaked tape linked to him.
Top officials of the party including its General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Neketia, Second National Vice Chairman, Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu, National Organiser, Mr Joshua Akamba, Communication Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, and other members of the functional national executives (FEC) accompanied Mr Ampofo to the CID headquarters at about 8:30am today following an invitation by the Police last Thursday.
The party executives came with a team of lawyers made up of a former Attorney General, Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Mr Tony Lithur, Mr Abraham Amaliba, Mr Victor Kodzogah Adawudu, and Mr Chris Ackumey.
However, after anout four hours, a deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Peter Boamah Otokonno, told journalists who had gathered at the premises of the CID outfit that the team had not been attended to since they arrived.
"We were here around 8:30am all in the hope that we will be received and our chairman's responses taken, but that has not happened. We have been sitting at the reception of the CID boss and no one has even come to greet us. We do not know what is happening," he said.
He called on the Police hierarchy to act with some urgency to prevent the situation where supporters of the party could mass up at the CID headquarters and caused problems.
Meanwhile, there is heavy security at the premises of the CID headquarters as police vehicles have been positioned at vantag points to prevent any untoward things from happening.
All entrances to the CID outfit have been condoned off preventing any unnecessary entry to the premises.
Dozens of heavily armed police officers are around the premises to maintain law and order.
Unlike in previous instances where teeming party supporters massed up at the CID outfit which sometimes resulted in clashes with the Police, the situation was different today.
A good number of NDC supporters who came to stand in solidarity with the embattled national chairman were prevented from getting close to any of the entrances to the CID headquarters.
They were confined to the Osu side of the road, making it difficult for them to cross to the opposite side.