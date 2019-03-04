Ofosu Ampofo faces four charges; granted bail

The police have levelled four charges against the national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu
Ampofo, after he reported himself to answer questions concerning a leaked tape in which he is said to have made certain statements inciting violence .
- Read also: AUDIO: Listen to Ofosu-Ampofo's leaked audio
Mr Ofosu Ampofo has refused to comment on the audio which he says is doctored.
When he visited the CID headquarters on Monday, about 30 minutes of the audio was played for him to listen after which he was asked whether that was his voice but he refused to comment on the audio, Graphic Online understands.
He was formally arrested and was charged accordingly with a threat of harm, conspiracy to harm, rioting and assault of a public official and proceeded to write his statement.
After that, he was granted bail in the sum of Gh₡400,000 with two sureties.
All this happened within a duration of close to 9 hours on Monday.
He is to report to the CID on
The police have also requested for his mobile phone Graphic Online has gathered.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo did not go to the CID headquarters with his mobile phone so the police have detailed some officers to go with him to his house for the phone.
There was heavy security deployment at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service Monday
Heavily armed policemen and armoured vehicles were deployed at vantage points to scrutinize members of the public before they entered the premises.
All entrances to the CID headquarters were cordoned off to prevent unnecessary entry to the premises.
Dozens of heavily armed police officers were around the premises to maintain law and order.
A good number of NDC supporters who went to stand in solidarity with the embattled national chairman were prevented from getting close to any of the entrances to the CID headquarters.
