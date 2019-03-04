52 Prison Officers honoured for long service

Fifty-two personnel of the Ghana Prison Service in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been decorated with medals in recognition of their long service.
They include 11 senior officers and 41 junior officers who have been in active service for 16 years without any sanctions for wrong doings.
The annual medal presentation is aimed at motivating the personnel to work very hard and not to engage in any actions that would attract any sanction.
Good ambassadors
A Director of Prisons in-charge of Technical Service, Mr Nelson Duut, urged the recipients to let the honour done them spur them on to give of their best to the prison service.
He further reminded them to be guided always by the principles of the service and to be good ambassadors of the service by being very professional in all their activities
Mr Duut, who is the immediate past Ashanti Regional Commander of Prisons, advised service personnel in leadership positions to share their experiences with the lower rank and mentor them before retiring from active service.
He added that sharing valuable experiences and skills acquired during the long-years of service with colleagues would benefit the institution.
He said efforts were being made to improve the service conditions of the personnel of the prison service.