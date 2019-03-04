Takoradi kidnapping suspect abandons sandals as he flees mob

Samuel Udoetuk Wills, the 28-year-old Nigerian national suspected to be the kingpin of alleged kidnappers responsible for the disappearance of three girls from Sekondi/Takoradi and its environs, had to abandon his bathroom sandals (Chalewote) as he dashed for police cover
.
Defying warnings of a possible contempt of court charges against them, the ‘eye-red’ family members and sympathisers rained tirades after him as they tried unsuccessfully to tear through a police protection ring ostensibly to manhandle him.
The police managed to whisk him to safety as he ran along with them into waiting vehicles. They sped off as soon as they could, but without his bathroom sandals. The ‘mob’ action was sparked by the suspect’s failure to produce persons he had claimed helped him to escape from police cells.
The case has been adjourned to April 4, 2019.
Drama in court
