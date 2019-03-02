Police seek for warrant to arrest Ofosu Ampofo

The Ghana Police Service is to obtain a court warrant for the arrest of the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, to answer questions relating to his alleged comments in a leaked audio recording.
This follows Mr Ofosu Ampofo’s failure to honour police invitation to him since Wednesday in connection with his alleged comments.
The Deputy Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr George Tweneboah, disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic on Friday.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was expected to appear before the CID last Thursday after the police had invited him to speak to a leaked audio recording that allegedly had him speaking about several issues, including attacks on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.
The CID issued a press statement last Wednesday explaining that they had invited the NDC national chairman to assist the police with investigations into a leaked audio recording, but his lawyers said their client did not receive any official invitation until late afternoon last Thursday.
Having kept the police CID bosses waiting for the better part of yesterday, the police resorted to the court action to enable them to get hold of Mr Ofosu Ampofo to assist in investigations
Legal team
After waiting for two-and-half hours last Thursday for Mr Ofosu Ampofo to show up at the police CID head office, lawyers of the NDC Chairman, Dr Dominic Ayine, Mr Victor Kwadzoga Adawudu and Abraham Amaliba, went to the CID headquarters.
They held a closed-door meeting with ACP Tweneboah, and some top police officers.
After the meeting, Mr Amaliba told journalists that they came to the CID headquarters to confirm if the invitation letter circulating on social media was authentic and was coming from the police.
He said the police had confirmed they had dispatched the letter to the NDC head office and when the lawyers called the party head office, it was confirmed that a letter had been received from the police.
On the way forward, Mr Amaliba said the lawyers, after meeting the police, would sit with their client and respond appropriately to the police invitation as their client was a law-abiding citizen.
