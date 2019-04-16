Mahama storms Court to support Ofosu Ampofo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has appeared at the Accra High Court to support the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who has been charged for causing harm.
Other bigwigs of the NDC have “invaded” the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court to support their party Chairman, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson from the courtroom.
They include Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the spokesperson for the Former President.
Security at the court complex has been tightened.
The two accused persons - Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen, the Deputy Director of Communications of the NDC are also in court.
Top lawyers who are known sympathizers of the NDC are also in court to defend the two accused persons.
They include Dr Dominic Ayine, Mr Tony Lithur, Dr Abdul Basit Bamba, Mr Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe and Mr Abraham Ambaliba.
There is also tight security around the precincts of the Law Court Complex with armed police officers manning the entrances to the complex, and the Commercial Court 1 where the case will be heard, reports Ebo Hawkson.
According to Graphic Online's reporter, former President Mahama arrived at the court premises at 7:57am, at a time the court was not even opened.
He was in the company of Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah and Joyce Bawa Mogtari.
The case was scheduled to be heard at 9am.
The Attorney-General, Ms Gloria Akuffo arrived in the courtroom at 8:50am with a team of State Attorneys to prosecute the two accused persons.
More to follow...