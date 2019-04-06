Ato Forson used 'fictitious' figures to counter Bawumia - Kweku Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has accused
Mr Cassiel Ato-Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister of peddling falsehoods in using "fictitious" figures to counter what Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia used in his delivery during the Town Hall Meeting organised by the Economic Management Team .
"Ato-Forson indicated that on the website of the Ministry of Finance, the non-rebased deficit figure for the fiscal year of 2016 was 7.8
"The 7.8
“The fact of the matter, however, is that the figure he used was a provisional outturn 2016 deficit figure. The actual (not provisional) non-rebased fiscal deficit figure for 2016 is clearly provided for in the mid-year budget of 2017 as well as 2018 and 2019 budgets. Running through these budgets, the figure mentioned is 9.3%, and this is in conformity to what Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President said” Mr. Baako said.
According to Mr. Baako, the former Deputy Finance Minister under John Mahama and the current ranking member on the Finance Committee of
He said Fifi Kwetey, the NDC representative on the programme also found it difficult trying to puncture holes in the figures the Vice President had used in his presentation, contrary to the noise the party members were making that Dr. Bawumia had used ‘fake’ figures to ferry his message across.