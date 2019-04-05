Kadjebi NCCE organises social auditing engagement

The Kadjebi District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the European Union (EU), has organised a social auditing engagement at Menuso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.
The programme held on the theme: “Citizens for Transparency and Accountability” sought to promote community ownership of development projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of local government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.
Involving the grass roots
At the programme, the Kadjebi District Director of the NCCE, Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, appealed to technocrats at the district assemblies to involve the electorate at the grassroots levels in their programmes, plans, projects and policies.
He said good governance involved making decisions and implementing the decisions in a manner that was participatory, consensus-oriented, accountable, transparent, effective and efficient, equitable, inclusive and guided by the rule of law.
Mr Latsu, who is also a former Assembly Member for the Keyime Electoral Area in the Agortime-Ziope District in the Volta Region, said such civic engagements between the citizens and public officials would also help deepen the country’s local government system, saying participatory democracy occurred when people were involved in the decision-making process.
Ensuring transparency
Mr Latsu explained that as a way of transparency, district assembly projects and programmes ought to be brought to the doorstep of the citizenry so that all stakeholders would contribute their quota to determine which way the assembly must go.
The Kadjebi District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr Eric Arthur Fynn, said among the principal functions of the CHRAJ was the investigation of “all instances of alleged or suspected corruption and the misappropriation of public moneys by officials”.
Mr Fynn said the control of corruption in Ghana should be the responsibility of each citizen and, thus, called on the populace to resist, reject and report corrupt acts to CHRAJ for investigation.
The Kadjebi District Co-ordinating Director, Mr Jafaru Abdul-Aziz, said the district assembly was responsible for the overall development of communities in the district.
Mr Abdul-Aziz said though it was its core mandate, the assembly alone could not do it without the citizens’ participation. He, therefore, called for their involvement in the development of the district.
The Assembly Member for Menuso Electoral Area, Mr Baba Abdul Rahman, thanked the commission for the educative programme which had enlightened them on the need to be involved in the development process at all levels.
Mr Rahman appealed to the benevolent organisations to help complete the Menuso E.P Primary School Teachers’ Bungalow project initiated by the community in 2015.