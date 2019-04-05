Ablekuma North MP cuts sod for clinic

The NPP Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Akua Owusu-Afriyie, has cut the sod for the construction of a clinic at Ada Maami in Awoshie.
The construction of the clinic had become necessary as the Awoshie community and its environs does not have a health facility.
The nearest clinics are the Ga South Municipal Hospital (Akawe) at Weija, the Dansoman Polyclinic or the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
She commended the chiefs and people in the area for agreeing to give a parcel of land for the clinic.
According to her, the clinic would help open up businesses in the area as well as serve as a source of employment for a lot of people who can work at the facility.
She said monies for the construction had been made available by the government and assured that the contractor would be on site soon.
Nana Owusu-Afriyie said sod had also been cut at Lafa, a community within the constituency to ensure that work on a storm drain, which had been a source of worry to people, started.
Also she said the stretch of road leading to the clinic has also been given to a contractor to ensure that the road was asphalted.
Excitement
The Awoshie/Lafa Mantse, Nii Kwatekwei I, in an interview with the Daily Graphic said he was excited about the construction of the clinic.
He said as the chief for the area, he was for any development project that would help improve the lives of the people.
However, he appealed that the original land that was given for the project was small and therefore there was the need for the government to compensate some of the inhabitants who are close to the land so that they can have a bigger land for the clinic.
The Paramount Chief of Gbawe, Nii Laryea Faamlite II, who was also present during the sod cutting ceremony commended the MP and government for the clinic, saying it would help the people to access health care at their doorstep.
Speaking to some of the indigens in the area, they expressed their excitement at the construction of the clinic, saying they would no longer have to go outside their community to get healthcare but now they could also access it within their community.
