Police arrest 4 for scuffle at NPP office at Effiduase

The Police in Effiduase have arrested four people for their involvement in a scuffle at the constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District.
The four were arrested when some youth suspected to belong to the camp of the District Chief Executive of the area, Ms Mary Boatemaa Marfo, tried to lock up the constituency office after a botched ‘vote of no confidence’ in the DCE.
The four were part of a group of party supporters suspected to be followers of the DCE who had besieged the party office trying to forcefully evict the party executive and lock up the place.
The supporters were angry at the executive for allegedly supporting those trying to cast a vote of no confidence in the DCE.
Vote of no confidence
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
At the assembly’s sitting on Tuesday, an attempt by a section of the assembly members to cast a vote of no confidence in the DCE was scuttled when other assembly members secured an injunction against the process.
This compelled the assembly to call off the meeting and the party executive had to return to the constituency office.
Closure
At the party office, a group of young men tried to lock up of the offices but this was fiercely resisted by the constituency Secretary, Mr Kwame Ampratwum.
This led to a scuffle between the two groups and in the process one person sustained injuries while some properties were also destroyed.
It took the intervention of the personnel from the district police command to restore law and order at the party office.
Mr Ampratwum later told the media that the attempt to lock up the office was orchestrated by the DCE.
He alleged that the attackers were known supporters of the DCE who had earlier on besieged the assembly, and castigating them for trying to oust the DCE, who he alleged had been involved in some procurement malfeasance.
Ms Marfo would not speak to the media on the issue.