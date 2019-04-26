Another NDC office killing suspect arrested

One of the suspects declared wanted by the police in connection with the recent killing of Wasiru Iddrisu at the Ashanti Regional office of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been arrested.
Identified as Sulemana alias Akon, he was arrested by a mob in Kumasi on Thursday at Kenyasi Abirem.
- Related stories
- Police declare 9 more wanted in connection with shooting in NDC office in Kumasi
- One shot dead in scuffle at NDC party office in Kumasi
- Govt condemns shooting at NDC Ashanti regional office
The mob which traced him to his hideout in their attempt to arrest him reportedly stabbed and injured him.
Akon has since been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention under police guard.
Three other suspects who earlier reported themselves to the police are currently facing trial at the Asokwa Magistrate Court.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Wasiru, also known as Aboabo Gyata, was shot dead by persons suspected to belong to the Hawks, a pro-NDC group.
Below is a video at the scene where Akon was arrested