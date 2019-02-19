Govt condemns shooting at NDC Ashanti regional office

The government has condemned the shooting incident at the Ashanti regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that left one person dead on Monday
.
A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information,
“The government expresses condolences to the bereaved family, wishes the injured a speedy recovery and urges the police to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.”
“Government reiterates that violence should be eschewed from all spheres of our national life. Citizens and Groups are further encouraged to desist from actions that create a state of insecurity in our nation,” the statement added.
Background
One person was confirmed dead following a shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party office at Amakom in the Ashanti Region.
The shooting incident is said to have occurred during a meeting between the National Chairman, General Secretary, a Deputy General Secretary