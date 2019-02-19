fbpx

Govt condemns shooting at NDC Ashanti regional office

BY: graphic.com.gh
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The government has condemned the shooting incident at the Ashanti regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that left one person dead on Monday.

It also expressed condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged the police to speed up investigations to help bring the perpetrators to book.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

“The government expresses condolences to the bereaved family, wishes the injured a speedy recovery and urges the police to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.”

“Government reiterates that violence should be eschewed from all spheres of our national life. Citizens and Groups are further encouraged to desist from actions that create a state of insecurity in our nation,” the statement added.

Read Also: One shot dead in scuffle at NDC party office in Kumasi

Background

One person was confirmed dead following a shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party office at Amakom in the Ashanti Region.

The shooting incident is said to have occurred during a meeting between the National Chairman, General Secretary, a Deputy General Secretary and the Regional Executive Committee.