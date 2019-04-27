NPP inaugurates standing, ad hoc committees

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed 15 new members to its Council of Elders and officially inaugurated all the standing and ad hoc committees of its national council.
The move was in line with measures by the leadership of the NPP to further position the party strongly to execute its tasks.
Council of Elders
The Council of Elders’ members are Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Dr Amoako Tuffour, Mr J.K. Mensah aka Dr Musa, Prof. Dominic Fobih, Mr Ato Hamilton, Mr Kwesi Abeasi, Dr Francis Akuamoah Boateng, Madam Sussie Mensah, Dr Quartey Papafio Glover, Rev. Prof. Asante Antwi , Mr Mahami Salifu, Alhaji Amadu Aminu, Dr Donkor Fordjour, Mr Kwadwo Antwi Adjei and Mr Kwadwo Afari.
The committees included Finance, Organisational, Research, Disciplinary, Vetting, Dispute Resolution, Welfare, Elections, and Events and Conference.
They have been tasked to help in administering the party in line with the NPP Constitution and the applicable laws and regulations.
The members took the oaths of office.
Committees membership
The Finance Committee comprises Mr Sekyere Abankwa, Chairman, with Mr Francis Nyonyonu, Ms Adelaide Ahwireng, Nana Adwoa Dokua, Mr Alhassan Tampuli, Mr Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah and Mr Samba Baantima Adam Mohammed as the other members.
The Constitutional and Legal Committee members are Mr Frank Davies (Chairman), Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, Mr Kow Essuman, Ms Joyce Attafuah, Mr Joseph Kpemka and Ms Joyce Opoku Boateng.
Membership of the Organisational Committee are Madam Rita Asobayire (Chairperson), Mr Kofi Marfo, Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Ms Joyce Zempare, Mr Archibald Cobbinah, Mr Samuel Awuku and Mahamoud Mahama.
For the research committee, the membership comprised Mr Yaw Baah, Chairman, Dr Ebenezer Owusu, Ms Ayisha Salifu, Mr O.B. Amoah, Mr Bryan Acheampong, Mr Prince Aboagye and Dr Peter Twumasi. The rest are Mr Evans Nimako, Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Mr Vincent Frimpong Manu, Brigadier Odei, Madam Ama Frimpongmaa and Sherika A. Isahaku.
The Disciplinary Committee has as its chairperson, Madam Elizabeth Ohene. The other members are Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, Mrs Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful, Mr Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Mr Robert Kingsford Kutin Jnr, Mr Alex Quaynor and Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman.
The party’s vetting committee has Mr Peter Mac Manu as chairman, with other members being Mr Sekyere Abankwa, Mr Frank Davies, Madam Rita Asobayire, Mr Yaw Baah, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Mr C.K. Tedam, Madam Cecilia Dapaah and Ms Oboshie Sai Coffie.
The Dispute Resolution Committee members are Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chairperson, Dr Jimmy Herman, Mr S.K. Boafo, Kwadwo Yeboah Fordjour, Mrs Agnes Okudzeto, Mrs Georgina Kusi, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Mr Eddie Annan and Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Rahman.
The Welfare Committee members are Mr Aryitey Boafo, Chairman, Mr James Appeatu, Ms Esther Edzeane, Mrs Mary Porche-Oduro, Dr Gladys Norley Ashitey, Ms Mabel Sarpong, Mr Collins Nuamah, Ms Kate Gyamfua and Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah.
For the Elections Committee it has Mr Dan Botwe as Chairman with the members being Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Mr Peter Mac Manu, Mr John Boadu, Mr Evans Nimako, Mr Isaac K. Asiamah, Mr Mohammed Amin Adam, Mr Ato Williams, Mr Sam Dentu, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Dr Clifford Braimah, Mr O.B. Amoah and Dr Kwaku Afriyie.
The Events and Conference Committee is made up of Mr Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Chairman, Mr Samuel Yeboah, Ms Francisca Anyorkor Boateng Amponsem, Ms Vida Dugbatey, Mr Ato Williams, Ms Augustina Osei, Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, Mr Benjamin Kofi Ayeh, Mr Abraham Amoakohene, Mr Ben Abdallah Bandah Hajia Adiza Issahaku, Mr Aziz Abdul Futa and Kate Gyamfua.
Ms Oboshie Sai Coffie chairs the communications committee. Others members are Nana Akomea, Mr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Madam Francese Essiam, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Mr Yaw Adomako Baafi, Nana Boakye and Wofa Kwabena Kwakye.
Party chairman speaks
At the inaugural ceremony held at the party's head office in Accra last Wednesday, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay, said the selection of the committee members was based on competence and expertise.
Response
On behalf of the committee members, Madam Ohene thanked the party leadership for the confidence reposed in them.
She said it was an honour for them to be chosen among the many qualified in the party.
She gave an assurance that they would not disappoint the party.