Non of NDC's oil contracts have led to oil discovery [VIDEO]

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam says non of the 13 oil contracts signed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has led to an oil find.
Mr Adam said this at a press conference in Accra on Friday in reaction to a call by IMANI Africa for government to take immediate steps to negotiate the petroleum agreements on new oil deposits that have been discovered by Aker Energy, a Norwegian company.
The discoveries are in commercial quantities in Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) block, offshore Ghana.
