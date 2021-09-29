Ejura disturbances: Vladimir Antwi Danso defends committee's work

A member of Justice George Kingsley Koomson committee that probed the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso has defended the findings and recommendations of the committee
The committee in its report published on Monday, September 27, 2021, stated: “We accordingly find that the death of Kaaka was not directly linked to his activism, it is more probably a family feud. This is also supported by the testimony of Aminu Mohammed, a resident of Ejura and a friend of the late Kaaka.”
But the family of Kaaka has described that part of the report as needless and politically engineered.
Speaking on behalf of the family in radio interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Nassif Mohammed said, “As a family, we were shocked when we heard that. So we are of the view that the committee erred, they have not done their work accordingly to the framework set”.
“Why should you be talking about the death of Kaaka when Justice Koomson himself said the reference of their committee is not to find the murderer of Kaaka”, he questioned.
For his part, Security Analyst, Prof Emmanuel Kwesi Aning also speaking a radio interview said the finding on the possible motive for the alleged killing came as a surprise to him.
“The point that Kaaka’s death resulted from the family feud, I find it quite difficult but I don’t know what evidence was presented before the committee. It has come to me as quiet a surprise”, he said.
“But apart from that, the conclusions and the generalisations are very satisfactory. They are down to earth, they are sensible, they are implementable and I am hoping for the week in this country the recommendation will be implemented “, he added.
But Prof Antwi Danso, on his part stressed that their findings are to help the police do its work.
He said it was the CID that was constitutionally mandated to deal with the issue of the death of Kaaka, and "we didn’t want to do their work for them. We didn’t have that mandate, so Kaaka's family anger should not be directed to the committee”.
He added that “Our work does not stop the CID from going further. Our work does not stop the family to seek redress from that point.. Our work is part of what the police will rely on. And then lead to whether our findings being wrong or right. I don’t see what is wrong with that?”
Background
On Saturday, June 26, 2021, social media activist, Macho Kaaka, was attacked by some unknown assailants in front of his house around 1:30 a.m. and was left in a critical condition.
He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital, from where he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.
Around midday on Monday, June 28, 2021 he died on admission.
When news about his death broke, the youth of Ejura embarked on a protest that Monday but that was quelled by the police, with assistance from the military.
However, on Tuesday, on their return from the cemetery, after burying Kaaka, the youth decided to protest.
In the process, they clashed with the security, leading to the death of Abdul Nasir Yussif and Muntala Mohammed.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo later directed the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, to set up a public inquiry into the incidence.
