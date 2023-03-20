Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije files to seek re-election at Ablekuma South

Kwame Larweh Politics Mar - 20 - 2023 , 12:34

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije has filed his nomination seeking to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a third term in the 2024 elections.

Escorted by party supporters, they walked through the streets of Chorkor and Accra to the party's office at Mamprobi last Sunday,

Dr Okoe Vanderpuije wants to continue the development projects he has set out to do in the constituency if re-elected.

"I will work to make everyone in the constituency employable while focusing largely on health and education," he stated

Dr Vanderpuije presented his nomination form to the the Ablekuma South Election Committee members.

He said former President John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 elections and expressed his readiness to work with him for the development of the country.

He charged supporters of the NDC to keep hope alive despite the harsh economic times in the country.

"Ghanaians must keep hope alive and stay healthy and strong for better days are coming," he stated.