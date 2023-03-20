Amasaman MP, Afrifa-Mensa engages constituents

Juliet Akyaa Safo Politics Mar - 20 - 2023 , 14:45

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman, Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa, has engaged the Chiefs and people of communities in the Amasaman Constituency to discuss how best to improve development in the communities.

The engagement allowed the MP to present to the communities what has been done during his time in office and what was yet to be done.

The meeting formed part of the MP's community engagement programme, aimed at discussing the challenges confronting residents in various communities within the Amasaman constituency and how best to address them.

Mr Afrifa-Mensa was accompanied by Constituency Executives, Council of Patron Members, Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives of the Kotoku and Akotoshie Electoral areas.

Prior to meeting with the people of Amasaman, Mr Afrifa-Mensa, visited Tsuruman and Kwarteman, where he engaged with the chiefs, youth groups and residents to deliberate on how to promote development in their communities.

Residents appeal

Residents of Amasaman called on the MP to expedite actions in executing developmental projects within the municipality.

According to them, due to the geographical nature of the constituency, they were often confronted with huge developmental challenges which were affecting their standard of living.

They have, among others, called for the construction of a fence wall for the Adjen Kotoku School to prevent the activities at the Adjen Kotoku Onion Market situated close to the school from disrupting teaching and learning.

The residents also called on government to speed up the construction of roads in the municipality.

They expressed the belief that a collaborative effort between the government and the communities was the way to go in speeding up developmental projects in the municipality.

Road construction

Responding to the challenges expressed by the residents, Mr Afrifa-Mensa said efforts were being made to address their issues.

He assured them that the roads would be constructed, noting that a construct has already been awarded and the contractor would begin work soon.

Mr Afrifa-Mensa urged the Chiefs and community members to continue supporting him to deliver on his mandate of improving development in the communities.

Appreciation

The Chief of Kwarteman, Nii Aklekwei III, described MPs and community members as partners of development, and therefore, called for the strengthening of such collaborations to ensure that the Kwarteman community was developed.

He urged the MP to take steps in ensuring that the issue of sanitation was also tackled in the community.

The Chief of Aklekwei, Nii Koi Tsuru, and elders of the community, thanked the MP for his efforts to develop the community, but said the issues concerning the onion sellers at Adjen Kotoku must be looked at again.

“It’s been one year since the onion sellers came here, however some of the promises made during their coming has not been realised,” he said.

“The young men and women in the community need jobs, so we are asking that they fulfill the promises made to us. However, we have seen that the roads are being constructed and we thank the government for that,” he said