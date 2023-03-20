President Akufo-Addo has desecrated Ghana's national awards - Asiedu Nketia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 20 - 2023 , 15:05

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is of the view that President Akufo-Addo has desecrated Ghana's national honours by conferring the honours on corrupt individuals in his government.

He said the awards scheme was established by the Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah to honour distinguished Ghanaian nationals and institutions for their contributions to the development of the country.

For him, it was therefore untenable for the President to confer such honours on corrupt individuals whose cases are before Parliament for investigations with such honours.

The the NDC's national chairman was speaking at an event organised by the party to present what they call the "true state of the country's economy" in Accra on Monday afternoon, March 20, 2023.

He explained that awarding appointees whose corrupt acts are under investigations with national honours is tantamount to rewarding criminality, saying "Kwame Nkrumah did not establish the awards to reward criminality."

Ghana national honours

Some Ghanaians who have excelled in their various fields of national endeavour over the years on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, received national honours and were presented with awards for their meritorious services, hard work, sacrifices and contribution to national development.

The awards, were dominated by workers in the health sector and their leaders who were at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as individuals and organisations that supported the fight.

Forty-seven national icons in various national endeavours were given the Order of the Volta for their exploits and sacrifices for the country, while in the event brochure it was stated that 19,557 frontline health workers across the country were also being recognised for their roles.

All the awards were presented by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It was a moment of pride for the recipients as they showed up with enthusiasm and excitement and absorbed the warm and welcoming atmosphere at the Accra International Conference Centre, which was draped in the national colours.

Mismanagement

Mr Asiedu Nketia also accused President Akufo-Addo of allegedly clearing his appointees of corruption without allowing state institutions mandated to do such works to do so.

That, he said, the President's actions of clearing his appointees of corruption has now emboldened his appointees to engage in corruption.