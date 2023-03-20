Akufo-Addo's claim of knowing how to revive economy is a scam - Asiedu Nketiah

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 20 - 2023 , 15:13

The national Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has described President Akufo-Addo's claim that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government knew how to revive the economy as a scam.

For him, the President has failed in all indications of restoring Ghana's economy and therefore cannot claim to know how to revive the economy.

He said whereas the President continue to attribute the country's economic woes to the impact of COVID-19, Ghana's neighbouring country's were all doing even though they were also affected by COVID-19.

He said the President Akufo-Addo-led government has plunged Ghana's economy into a ditch due to reckless spending and mismanagement.

The NDC national chairman was speaking at an event organised by the party to present what they called, the "True State of the Economy" in Accra on Monday afternoon, (March 20, 2023).

In one of his addresses on measures the country was taking to contain the COVID-19 disease during the pandemic, President Akufo-Addo admonished the public to observe the safety protocols since any life lost could not be brought back to life.

President Akufo-Addo said, although the effects of the COVID-19 situation on Ghana's economy could be dire and was going to prolong, his government knew how to bring the economy back to life and not the lost lives.

"As we have demonstrated over the course of the last three years, where we inherited an economy that was growing at 3.4% and transformed it into one which has grown by an average of 7% over the last three years, I assure you that we know what to do to bring back our economy back to life," President Akufo-Addo stated.

Asiedu Nketiah

However, presenting the NDC's true state of the economy, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said the President's claim cannot be true since what he had done so far contradicts what he claims.

He explained that President Akufo-Addo's government told Ghanaians that his government will not go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance but it was already seeking help from the IMF.

He further alleged that President Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians there will be no 'haircut' but Ghanaians are today experiencing haircut, pointing out that the President cannot be trusted with his words.