Covid fund wasted on 2020 election-related spending – NDC

graphic.com.gh Politics Mar - 20 - 2023 , 15:32

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused the government of wasting the Covid funds on election-related spending.

According to him, Covid-19 brought the government a windfall of about GHS30bn but the money was misused.

“Covid-19 brought the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government a windfall of about GHS30bn to manage and mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this was wasted in election-related expenses.”, he stated.

He said this when delivering the NDC’s true State of the Nations Address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium on Monday, March 20, 2023.

He also said the manufacturing sector of the economy has declined, dropping from 7.9 percent in 2016 to 4.4 percent in 2022.

“Construction also declined from 8.4 percent into 4.2 percent despite the government’s claim of borrowing to build roads and other infrastructure,” he said

He there charged President Akufo-Addo to accept blame for the economic challenges and not to heap blame on factors such as the Covid 19 and the Russia-Ukraine war