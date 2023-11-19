Don't lose hope in Ghana, you've opportunity in 2024 - Mahama to Ghanaians

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 19 - 2023 , 13:54

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians not to lose hope in the country as they have opportunity to change the managers of the country's economy in the 2024 general elections.

He said many Ghanaians are going through extreme hardship under the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

For him, many of the youth he had interacted with across the country had lost hope in the country.

The ex-President was addressing the congregants of the Apostolic Continuation Church at Techiman in the Bono East Region on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama who is in the region for his "Building Ghana Tour" went to the church to worship with them.

The NDC leaders commenced the "Building Ghana Tour" to engage Ghanaians and revitalise the NDC in readiness for the 2024 presidential campaign.

The Building Ghana Tour serves as a platform for Mr Mahama to meet and interact with Ghanaians from all walks of life, supporters, and sympathisers of the NDC.

As part of the tour, he will make crucial stops in key cities, towns, and villages and engage local communities to listen to their concerns, insights, and aspirations for a prosperous Ghana.

Mr Mahama also urged Ghanaians to give thanks to God at all times irrespective of the challenge.

He, however, admonished Ghanaian voters to learn their lessons from deceitful politicians who give juicy promises but fail to honour them and vote against such persons.

"Let us learn our mistakes and vote wisely," he said in Twi, adding "I'm aware of what every Ghanaian is going through. The hardship is unbearable."