Mahama remains 'biggest threat to Ghana's progress' - Education Minister

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 19 - 2023 , 14:33

The Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, is of the view that former President John Dramani Mahama remains by far the greatest threat to Ghana's progress.

The Assin South legislator thinks that some of the decisions and intentions of the former President, who is also contesting the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections could greatly undermine the gains that the country had made under the present governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, November 19, 2023, the Deputy Education Minister described the former President as only capable of canceling policies "and threatens to cancel good policies at every opportunity."

He said Mr Mahama cancelled allowances for nursing and teacher trainees and is threatening to " cancel to cancel the game-changing teacher licensure policy."

For Mr Fordjour, "Mahama is by far the biggest threat to Ghana's progress."