Assin North by-election: NPP elects candidate June 7

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 06:39

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set June 7, 2023 to elect a parliamentary candidate to contest the Assin North constituency by-election in the Central Region.

Consequently, the party opened nomination yesterday and closed today, June 1, 2023.

A statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the nomination forms would be available at the constituency party office for purchase.

It said the timelines for the parliamentary primary were approved at its Steering Committee meeting held last Tuesday.

The statement said the party also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct which would be made available to stakeholders.

Recall

Meanwhile, Parliament has notified the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, of the vacancy in the Assin North constituency and the conduct of a by-election.

The notification was necessitated by the judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) dated May 17, 2023, which directed Parliament to expunge the name of the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, as a sitting MP.