Market queenmothers pick forms for Alan Kyerematen

Justice Agbenorsi Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 06:33

A Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, yesterday became the eighth flag bearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to pick his nomination form to contest the party's presidential primary slated for November 4.

The forms were picked on his behalf by two teams of 15 each of market queen mothers from Accra and Kumasi, all dressed in traditional kente over white lace.

True to their earlier promise, the queenmothers, described as loyalists of Mr Kyerematen, pooled resources to raise the filing fee to pick the nomination forms.

The convoy to the party's headquarters in Accra was led by a former general secretary of the NPP, Nana Ohene Ntow, supported by other party top brass, including Alhaji Abukar Sadiq; a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo, and a former director of communications, Yaw Boaben Asamoah.

Speeches

Speaking on behalf of Mr Kyerematen, the Tomatoes Queenmother of Kumasi, Abena Serwaa, said the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry had been very supportive of the market women as trade minister and it was time to show appreciation to him.

She said it was their firm belief that when Mr Kyerematen got the nod he would help bring Ghana's ailing economy back to its feet.

For his part, Mr Boaben Asamoah said the presidency would move on to the right path with Mr Kyerematen in the driving seat "for he's a man of action and not mere words."

Aspirants

Those who have already picked their forms are the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo; a former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a businessman and energy expert, Kwadwo Poku.

Those yet to pick their forms are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, and a senior lecturer at the Department of History Education of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Eric Sakyi Nketiah.