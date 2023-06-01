Hohoe hosts June 4 Celebration

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 01 - 2023 , 06:44

This year's June 4 Uprising celebration would take place at Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The celebration, which will be the 44th year since its inception in 1979, is on the theme: “Saving Our Democracy: the Spirit of the June 4th".

Activities

A release issued and signed by the Volta Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sorkpa K. Agbleze, said activities to commemorate the day would begin with a health walk on June 3 in the morning and followed by a public lecture at 2:00pm at the campuses of the St. Francis College of Education.

The celebration will be climaxed the next day Sunday June 4 at 8a.m with a wreath laying ceremony at the E.P Park in Hohoe.

Dignitaries

The special guest of honour for this year's celebration is former President and flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

Other party members expected to attend the event include the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey; Volta Regionalb Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu and Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza.

Other members include MP for Ho West and Regional Caucus Chairman, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Uprising

June 4 is an annual event prominent on the NDC's calendar, celebrated to mark Ghana's 1979 Revolution meant to awaken the conscience of the nation and imbibe in the citizenry the principles of probity and accountability.

The uprising came about due to a combination of corruption and perceived bad governance.