Alan Kyerematen, Abu Sakara and others to launch alliance

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 04 - 2024 , 17:12

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen's Movement for Change (M4C) has concluded talks with some political entities and individuals to establish a grand alliance and work together to contest the 2024 general elections.

The M4C has so far sealed a deal with the National Interest Movement (NIM), a political Civil Society Coalition, convened and led by Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, a former flag bearer of the opposition Convention's People's Party (CPP) and some political entities and individuals.

The alliance, named the 'Alliance for Revolutionary Change' (ARC) will aggressively mobilise Ghanaians from across the country, particularly the youth and women, irrespective of their religious, political, and ethnic affiliations, in a grand coalition to elect the first independent candidate as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The M4C in a statement dated April 4, 2024, signed by its founder, Alan Kyerematen, said "The Alliance when voted into Government, will focus on breaking the cycle of poverty and reset the country on a new path to prosperity."

In addition, he said, the Alliance seeks to end the dominance of the duopoly, the NDC and the NPP, in Ghanaian politics, two parties which after 32 years in government, "have failed to address the fundamental challenges of development in our beloved country."

"The divisiveness in Ghanaian politics, the 'Winner takes all' syndrome as well as the lack of continuity in the execution of government projects which have been associated with the duopoly, have brought untold hardships on the good people of Ghana," Mr Kyerematen, who served as a Minister of Trade under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated.

For him, the new alliance, which will be launched on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, will work towards forming an all-inclusive Government of National Unity with representation from political parties, the business community, farmers and fishermen, labour unions, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, academia, media, and other stakeholder interest groups.

Mr Kyerematen said in order for the alliance to "realise this objective, the Alliance will advocate for fundamental constitutional reforms including but not limited to reforms in governance, public sector accountability, management of our natural resources, as well as mindset and attitudinal change in Ghana."