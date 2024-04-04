God will prosper Ghana under Bawumia - Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Apr - 04 - 2024 , 16:55

A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has urged Ghanaians to eschew religious stereotypes from the nation’s political discourse.

In a social media post, he intimated that God welcomes all regardless of race or social distinction and that He chooses whomever He wants to fulfil specific goals at any given time irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Therefore, he believed that Ghana would be highly blessed under the presidency of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who would lead the country into socio-economic prosperity.

“Yesterday, I joined Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to cut sod for the construction of a 4-storey, 200-bed capacity hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra. The contribution of Christian institutions to Ghana’s development was acknowledged by His Excellency Dr. Bawumia as enormous and therefore envisions a stronger partnership with faith-based institutions under his tenure to propel the nation’s progress,” the post said.

“Let us eschew religious stereotyping in politics as God is no respecter of persons. God will prosper Ghana under the Presidency of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” it added.

The comments of Rev. Fordjour, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, were seemingly in response to remarks by independent presidential aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who asserted that Ghanaians should elect a Christian president because of the nation’s Christian majority.

Speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly, Mr. Kyerematen stressed that it was a responsibility for Ghanaians to choose a Christian leader who was also Christlike, touting himself as the man for the job.

"If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyrematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power,” he added.

Members of both major parties have heavily criticized the comments, describing them as an affront to the religious freedom and tolerance the country has enjoyed over the years.