President Akufo-Addo reshuffles regional ministers

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Apr - 04 - 2024 , 15:42

President Akufo-Addo has reshuffled two of his regional ministers.

The reshuffle, which takes immediate effect, as announced in a statement dated April 4, 2024, by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, affected the Ministers for Upper East and Upper West.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, will assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister while the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will become the new Upper East Regional Minister.

"The Changes are part of the President Akufo-Addo's ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance across the country, and has tasked the Ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the Upper West and Upper East Regions respectively," Mr Arhin explained in the statement.