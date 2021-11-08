Adaklu Assembly members reject new DCE nominee

Members of the Adaklu District Assembly in the Volta Region last Friday rejected Mr Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, the new District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area.
Mr Nyatsikor, who is the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), got nine yes votes with 10 voting against him, representing 47.4 per cent.
Nomination
Mr Nyatsikor was nominated after members of the assembly failed to confirm Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor who was renominated on two occasions but failed to get the nod of the assembly members.
Mr Nyatsikor, who is also a member of the Volta Regional Communication Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), failed to meet the two-thirds majority as required by the local government Act.
Per the rules, the assembly will meet again within 10 days to vote again on the position of Mr Nyatsikor as DCE.
The 38-year-old holds a Master of Arts Degree in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The exercise was witnessed by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, and some government officials.
Revoked
Earlier, some government appointees had their appointment revoked to make way for the appointment of new ones.
That development, according to some members of the assembly, did not meet their expectations.