We don’t add sugars to infant formulas in Ghana — Nestle

GNA Apr - 21 - 2024 , 13:00

Nestle Ghana Limited says it does not add sugars (sucrose and glucose) to infant formulas for children in the country.

Advertisement

“Like everywhere in the world, in Ghana, we do not add sugars (sucrose and glucose) to Infant Formulas for children aged 0-12 months.

“In Ghana, all our growing up milks have no added sugars except NIDO1+ which we add honey, in compliance with strict international and local regulations”, the Company said in a press release.

It is in response to criticisms that the Company was adding sugar to its baby food in some countries, according to analysis by an organisation, which campaigns for the observance of human rights by Swiss-based companies.

The release said Baby Food and Infant Formula were highly regulated categories and that Neetle applied the same nutrition, health, and wellness principles everywhere in the world aligned with both international and local guidelines and regulations.

“This includes compliance with labeling requirements and thresholds on carbohydrate content that encompasses sugars.”

It said regarding cereals, there may be slight variations in recipes around the world.

“In Europe, Nestlé’s range of cereals comes with and without added sugars.

“Our milks and cereals for young children are fortified with vitamins and minerals such as iron to help tackle malnutrition in Central and West Africa,” it said.